Kristin Cavallari has some choice words for ex Jeff Dye after he claimed she outed his DUI incident.

The former reality star, 36, posted a video addressing the drama on Wednesday, January 3, during an Instagram Q&A. After Cavallari asked her followers what topics they wanted to discuss, a fan wrote, “Jeff outing himself as the DUI guy.”

Cavallari put Dye’s recent comments about her on blast, saying, “I’m just going to f–king post it. This is so funny to me. I never said his name, so, yeah.”

In an October 2023 episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, Cavallari mentioned an incident where an unnamed ex-boyfriend got arrested in front of her during a trip to Los Angeles.

“I go, ‘Can you guys tell me what is going on?’” she said, recalling her conversation with the arresting officers. “One of the police officers goes, ‘There was a report of a hit-and-run down the street, and he matches the description of the guy.’”

Us Weekly confirmed that same month that Dye, 40, had been arrested for fleeing the scene of a traffic collision and driving under the influence. According to the Burbank Police Department, the comedian collided with a tree and fled the accident on foot.

Dye, who linked to Cavallari for five months in 2021, later slammed Cavallari for publicly discussing the incident.

“Kristin telling the story on her podcast for clicks, which, f–k her. … It’s not her story to tell,” Dye said on the “Smoochietown” podcast in December 2023. “It was very terrible, and it hurt my feelings a lot.”

Dye called Cavallari “a terrible person” for later posting photos of his totaled car via social media, adding, “I don’t think people realize how horrific that made me feel. Like, I don’t know if anyone will ever know. I don’t know how to explain it. Imagine the worst thing that ever happened to you and strangers are looking at you, like, at a coffee shop.”

While offering his perspective on the DUI, Dye confirmed he has cut alcohol out of his life since the accident. “I have 36 days sober now,” he noted. “I wish I’d have done it sooner.”

Cavallari, meanwhile, isn’t concerned about Dye’s public digs at her.

“He thinks he’s tearing me apart, but you just gave me so much press for my podcast,” she added on Wednesday about the “best part” of the drama. “Thank you! Thank you for all the press. I didn’t even have to do anything. F–king amateurs, bro.”