Kristin Cavallari and boyfriend Mark Estes met up with the cast of Laguna Beach.

Cavallari, 37, and Estes, 24, posed with her former Laguna Beach castmates and their respective significant others in Nashville on Saturday, May 4. Cavallari shared the snap via Instagram on Sunday, May 5, along with a carousel of photos from the excursion, including a sweet pic of her and Estes walking through the Tennessee city with his arm around her waist.

“When all the worlds collide,” she captioned the post.

Laguna Beach alum Jason Wahler also shared a pic of the whole crew via his Instagram on Saturday. “Nashville takeover! 🙌🙌,” he wrote in the caption. He also tagged former costar Talan Torriero, who was not in the photo, asking, “Where you at?”

Related: Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes’ Relationship Timeline Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes’ romance may have surprised the internet, but they’re still going strong. The Laguna Beach alum sparked dating speculation in February 2024 when she was spotted alongside Estes in Mexico, per a snap obtained by TMZ. Cavallari made headlines later that month when she debuted her relationship with the Montana Boyz […]

Along with Wahler, Cavallari and their partners, the photo featured Alex Murrel, Jessica Smith Evans and Lauren “Lala” Olsen, who also starred on the MTV reality show, which aired from 2004 to 2006.

Cavallari and Estes, who was 7 years old when Laguna Beach ended, were spotted together at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California at the end of April, just one week after the Montana Boyz member exclusively told Us Weekly that his relationship with the Uncommon James founder is “as serious as it gets.”

Cavallari hard launched their relationship on social media in February, writing via Instagram, “He makes me happy.” She has since received a significant amount of criticism over her and Estes’ age gap.

“I don’t dive too deep into that,” Estes told Us about the critics on April 15. “People are going to talk no matter what you’re doing. I just brush it off my shoulder and if it makes me happy, that’s what I’m going to do.” Estes is one-third of the TikTok account Montana Boyz, alongside Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox.

Related: ‘Laguna Beach’ Cast: Where Are They Now? One year after the success of Fox’s The O.C., MTV took a look at the actual town, launching Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County in 2004. The reality show focused on the personal lives of then-high schoolers Stephen Colletti, Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Lo Bosworth and more. Laguna Beach was originally set to be a […]

“It’s tough. There’s a lot of people that hate on it,” Wilcox explained to Us about his friend’s relationship and newfound fame. “I mean, we know him, and he knows himself.”

As for Cavallari, she further opened up about her relationship with Estes on the March 12 episode of her podcast, “Let’s Be Honest.”

“Me dating a 24-year-old is not something that I was searching out. It’s not something that I at all ever thought would ever happen,” the Hills alum shared. “I understand what it looks like to the outside world. I really do. I get that.”

While their age difference was “a hang-up” at first, she now thinks that “age is just a number,” adding that her boyfriend is not “a typical 24-year-old.”

“Now, I don’t give a f—k and I’m all in with this guy, and I don’t actually care what anybody thinks,” she stated. “It’s what you’ve been through in your life, how you were raised. There are just so many factors that go into maturity other than age.”