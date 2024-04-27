Kristin Cavallari looked cozy with boyfriend Mark Estes at Stagecoach Festival.

Cavallari, 37, posted a photo via her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 27, of herself and Estes, 24, standing close to each other at Stagecoach. The country music festival takes place in Indio, California, between April 26 and Sunday, April 28.

In the photo, Cavallari has her long blonde tresses pulled back into a ponytail and dons a grey, oversized button-up shirt over short, denim bottoms, which she paired with dark cowboy boots. Estes, for his part, is wearing brown shoes, light-wash jeans, a baseball jersey and a black baseball hat.

Cavallari and Estes were spotted at Stagecoach almost one week after the Montana Boyz member exclusively told Us Weekly that his relationship is “as serious as it gets.”

Related: Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes’ Relationship Timeline Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes’ romance may have surprised the internet, but they’re still going strong. The Laguna Beach alum sparked dating speculation in February 2024 when she was spotted alongside Estes in Mexico, per a snap obtained by TMZ. Cavallari made headlines later that month when she debuted her relationship with the Montana Boyz […]

The Laguna Beach alum hard launched their relationship via Instagram in February, with a post captioned, “He makes me happy.” Since then, she has received backlash from critics over her and Estes’ age gap. (Estes is 13 years Cavallari’s junior.)

“I don’t dive too deep into that,” he told Us of the comments. “People are going to talk no matter what you’re doing. I just brush it off my shoulder and if it makes me happy, that’s what I’m going to do.” Estes is one-third of the TikTok account Montana Boyz, alongside Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox.

​​“It’s tough. There’s a lot of people that hate on it,” Wilcox, 22, explained to Us about his friend’s relationship. “I mean, we know him, and he knows himself. Additionally, Cavallari further opened up about her relationship with Estes on her podcast, “Let’s Be Honest,” during an episode released on March 12.

Related: A Complete Guide to Kristin Cavallari's Dating History From reality stars to NFL athletes, Kristin Cavallari has had her fair share of high-profile romances over the years. Cavallari rose to fame on MTV’s Laguna Beach in 2004, at which time she was dating high school sweetheart Stephen Colletti. The pair’s real-life romance and alleged love triangle with Lauren Conrad was central to the […]

“Me dating a 24-year-old is not something that I was searching out. It’s not something that I at all ever thought would ever happen,” The Hills alum shared during the episode. “I understand what it looks like to the outside world. I really do. I get that. He is not a typical 24-year-old.”

She admitted that their age difference was “a hang-up” at first, but now she ascribes to the age-old adage that “age is just a number.”

“Now, I don’t give a f–k and I’m all in with this guy and I don’t actually care what anybody thinks,” she said. “It’s what you’ve been through in your life, how you were raised. There are just so many factors that go into maturity other than age.”