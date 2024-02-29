Kristin Cavallari is ready to get “naughty.”

Cavallari, 37, shared a spicy message via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 28, one day after hard-launching her new man, Mark Estes. “You can be as naughty as you want just don’t get caught,” the note read in gold letters.

One day prior, the Hills alum shared a sweet snap of her and Estes, 24, cuddling up on a tropical getaway together in Los Cabos, Mexico. Cavallari rocked a fitted yellow outfit finished with a beaded strap while the TikTok star wore a white patterned top and a blue baseball hat. “He makes me happy 🤍,” Cavallari captioned the photo. Estes later reposted the selfie on his account alongside red heart emojis.

Celebrity friends shared their support in her comments section.

“Does anything else matter? ❤️❤️❤️ Be happy!” Bethenny Frankel commented, as Rachel Bilson added fire emojis. Kaitlyn Bristowe, meanwhile, shared lyrics from “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield, writing, “FEEL THE RAIN ON YOUR SKIN.”

Elsewhere on social media, Cavallari shared shots of her trip to Mexico while teasing a summer collection from her brand Uncommon James.

Before taking their relationship public, the duo sparked dating rumors when they were photographed in Mexico in a pic obtained by TMZ on February 23. TMZ also reported the pair have been dating for one month.

Cavallari was previously married to Jay Cutler for seven years before the pair split in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2022. During their relationship, they welcomed three children together: sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8.

The TV personality exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her personal life in her September 2023 cover story. “I’m dating,” she told Us. “I’ve gone through phases of going on a million first dates, and I’ve gone through phases where I’m not dating at all. At the moment, it’s not my priority, but I’m open to it.”

She continued, “I still very much believe in marriage and love. I was just really young when I met my ex. So, yeah. I’m open to it — even after all these horrible dates!” (Cavallari met Cutler, now 40, at age 23. They later tied the knot when she was 26.)

Although the pair had marital issues, Cavallari told Us she and Cutler are amicably coparenting. “It’s working,” she said. “We’re making the most of it.”