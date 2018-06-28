Leave it to Kristin Cavallari to keep things real! The 31-year-old MTV alum admits she didn’t give Brody Jenner a wedding gift — but the reason is understandable.

Although the 34-year-old newlywed is one of the few castmates from The Hills who she keeps in touch with, she revealed she wasn’t invited to the wedding — so why share the wealth?

“I did not send a gift,” Cavallari exclusively told Us Weekly. “I wasn’t invited, why would I send a gift?” She noted, however, that she had “spoke to him about a month prior” and Jenner told her that the ceremony was in June, so she “knew it was coming.”

Jenner wed longtime girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter on June 2 in front of family and friends in a destination wedding on the island of Nihi Sumba in Indonesia. The newly minted husband and wife celebrated in Bali prior to heading off to Nihi Sumba to make their marriage official.

Cavallari — who is now married to NFL player Jay Cutler — starred alongside Jenner in the Laguna Beach reality show spinoff in seasons 5 and 6 from 2009 to 2010.

As for a Hills reunion, Cavallari added that she “would love to” sign on and that she was planning to do one on E!, but “two people had to pull out due to another contract.” She added, “hopefully it’ll happen at some point but it’s been put on hold for the moment.”

And for someone that the reunion couldn’t do without? “[Lauren Conrad was] such a vital part of the show,” she noted. “I think people would be upset if she wasn’t part of it.” Though she and LC aren’t close, it’s not for the reason you may think.

“I love that people love to create this feud between Lauren and I,” she told Us. “No, we don’t keep in touch, but we never did. So it’s not like there’s any animosity there, if I saw her, [I’d] give her a hug, catch up and everything, but no. I’ve never kept in touch with her.”

Meanwhile, the fashion designer is headed back to reality TV in a new show called Very Cavallari on E!, which she also executive produces. The blonde-beauty dished on how this round of unscripted TV will be different than before.

“I sort of have that security blanket, and it allows me to just film freely and not have to worry about things I was saying. I have gotten a few things taken out. Just to be honest. I think as a mom, sometimes I need to watch myself a little bit more and so, I left a few things in that will probably get me in trouble,” she told Us. “But at the same time, I am trying to make a good show, and I understand what goes into it. But yes, having some creative control and really working with a team of people that respect my decisions was really great. It was a really enjoyable experience for me.”

Cavallari and Cutler are parents of three kids — sons Camden, 5, Jaxon, 4, and daughter Saylor, 2.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!