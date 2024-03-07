Kristin Cavallari’s ex Matt Leinart and his wife, Josie Leinart, are in full support of her romance with Mark Estes.

In a Wednesday, March 6, video posted via TikTok, Matt, 40, and Josie, 36, found a fun way to poke fun at themselves and root for g’s relationship with her new 24-year-old boyfriend. The couple stitched Estes’ recent post set to Jason Alden’s 2009 song “She’s Country,” where Estes walks toward the camera as Cavallari, 37, appears behind him smiling. The video then switches to a montage of Josie taking care of Matt as he recovers from hip surgery.

“@MontanaBoyz @KristinCavallari you go girl #thisis40 #growingoldtogether @marriedlife #hipreplacement” Josie captioned the hilarious TikTok alongside a winky face emoji and cowboy emoji.

At the top of the video, a line of text reads, “This is what you missed out on. Then, in the first clip, Matt can be seen struggling to walk down the hallway as he leans on Josie and uses a cane. A second scene shows Matt sitting in the couple’s living room holding up his leg while Josie helps him put on his socks, while a third features the former NFL star laying down as Josie massages his legs.

Matt and Cavallari previously dated during season 2 of Laguna Beach, when she was a senior in high school and he was playing football at USC. Although the pair called it quits after just six months, they’ve remained close over the years.

“I’m actually still good friends with Matt,” Cavallari previously revealed on the ‘Back to the Beach’ podcast last January. “Matt is the nicest human being on the planet. He’s such a great guy. But yeah, I dated him when I was 18, my second half of my senior year. He was a five-year senior at USC. He was on top of the world that year. I was so excited about it, clearly, like, no chill whatsoever. But it was a big deal for me.”

Cavallari and Estes, meanwhile, first sparked dating rumors in February after they were photographed together in Mexico, per a photo obtained by TMZ.

She then confirmed the speculation by sharing a cute shot of the two of them with the caption “He makes me happy 🤍” on Tuesday, February 27.

While Cavallari has received backlash on social media for the duo’s 13-year age difference, Cavallari’s friends have made it known that they support the couple.

“After seeing them together, they realize Kristin and Mark have a genuine connection, and they see how happy he makes her,” a source exclusively revealed of Cavallari’s inner circle in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Cavallari, for her part, has fired back at haters on social media. Earlier this month, she posted a TikTok addressing all the comments where she lip-synced to the audio, “So what are you going to do about it? Are you going to arrest me? Are you going to give me a ticket?”

Before meeting Estes, Cavallari was previously married to Jay Cutler for seven years before they called it quits in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2022.The exes have three children together: sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8.