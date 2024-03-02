Kristin Cavallari is ready to prove “she’s country.”

Just days after going Instagram official with Mark Estes on her Instagram page, the Laguna Beach alum appeared to reciprocate the gesture when she appeared on her boyfriend’s Montana Boyz TikTok for the very first time.

In a video posted Friday, March 1, Estes joined his fellow content creators Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox for a dance to Jason Aldean’s 2009 hit “She’s Country.” But as the guys lip-synced to the track, Cavallari appeared behind Estes in denim jeans and a shirt that read, “This Ain’t My First Coors Rodeo.”

Before the clip ended, Estes gave her a sweet hug from behind as she showcased a giant smile. The Montana Boyz captioned the video, “Brother she’s country…”

Earlier this week, Cavallari, 37, sparked romance rumors with Estes, 24, when they were photographed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

While the reality star was in town to work on a new campaign for her Uncommon James brand, Cavallari decided to confirm speculation about her relationship status when she shared a selfie with Estes online.

“He makes me happy 🤍,” Cavallari wrote via Instagram on February 27, before adding two red heart emojis.

In addition to being a member of the three-member social media group Montana Boyz, Estes is a former college football player who has recently started exploring modeling. He currently resides in Nashville, but also lists Montana in his Instagram bio.

Long before meeting Estes, Cavallari was married to Jay Cutler for seven years before the pair split in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2022. The exes continue to coparent their three children: sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly back in September 2023, Cavallari shared a glimpse into her mindset when it comes to dating at this stage in her life.

“I’ve gone through phases of going on a million first dates, and I’ve gone through phases where I’m not dating at all,” she told Us. “At the moment, it’s not my priority, but I’m open to it.”

One thing she’s definitely hesitant to explore is the world of online dating.

“Everyone tells me to get on the apps, but someone can be amazing on paper, and you meet them, and they’re a dud, or you just have nothing in common,” she said. “I want that passion and fire. I feel like if it’s meant to be, he’ll find me. I don’t know where, because I hardly ever leave my house! Hopefully it will happen at the grocery store.”