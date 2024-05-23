Kristin Cavallari isn’t the biggest fan of the superlative her 9-year-old son Jaxon earned at the end of the school year.

Cavallari, 37, took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 22, to share a photo of Jaxon’s certificate, which boasted: “Most Likely to Be on a Reality TV Show.” The Uncommon James founder captioned the story, “Oh no.”

Her quip is fitting given that Cavallari has a lengthy history with reality television, having been introduced to the public at just 17 years old via the MTV series Laguna Beach back in 2004.

She went on to star in the reality series The Hills and her spinoff, Very Cavallari, which aired for three seasons starting in 2018. Cavallari, who shares sons Camden, 11, Saylor, 8 and Jaxon with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, has admitted she’s ready to close the curtain on her reality TV days. While speaking to E! News in February, she shared that her focus is more geared toward her podcast, “Let’s Be Honest.”

“I feel like the podcast is a nice way to stay connected to my audience without it offering up all that stress that comes with doing a reality show,” she explained. “And it’s on my terms, so I can talk about what I want to talk about. So, it’s the best of both worlds for me.”

She added, “Life is really good. I feel like I’m just on cruise control. Like, I’m just allowing life to happen. I’m having fun. I’m mostly just mom, and I’m working on my podcast. I’m happy.”

These days, Cavallari is dating TikToker Mark Estes, who she became Instagram official with at the end of February. The Laguna Beach alum shared a selfie with Estes, 24, alongside the caption: “He makes me happy 🤍.”

Fans first speculated that Cavallari and Estes were dating after they were photographed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to a photo obtained by TMZ at the time. She was in Mexico for a photo shoot to promote her jewelry brand’s summer collection. It appeared that Cavallari had taken Estes along as her plus one.

Cavallari’s inner circle have cosigned her relationship with Estes, with an insider exclusively telling Us Weekly, “After seeing them together, they realize Kristin and Mark have a genuine connection, and they see how happy he makes her.”