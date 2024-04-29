Kristin Cavallari and boyfriend Mark Estes showed Us their couple style at Stagecoach music festival.

Cavallari, 37, took to Instagram on Monday, April 29 to share an image of herself and Estes in matching denim looks. Cavallari elevated her jean vest and miniskirt with a black belt featuring silver hardware, gold jewelry and black nails.

Her glam included dark eyeshadow and pink lips. Cavallari topped her look off with her blonde locks styled in an updo.

She held hands with Estes, 24, who matched his girlfriend in a denim jacket and blue jeans. He completed his look with an ivory cowboy hat, a silver chain necklace and white undershirt.

Elsewhere in the social media post, the couple could be seen enjoying a concert with friends on a different day of the festival. Cavallari donned a white halter top and matching bottoms for the show. She added a pop of color to her getup with a blue and brown flannel top.

Estes, for his part, sported a green tank top and the same cowboy hat. They were also seen packing on the PDA in front of a ferris wheel.

“Cowboy take me away @stagecoach,” she captioned the pics.

The duo have been romantically linked since February, when Cavallari posed a selfie with the TikTok star via Instagram. In the snap, they pressed their heads together while donning soft smiles for the camera.

“He makes me happy 🤍,” she captioned the post. While many fans were quick to support the actress in the comments section, others questioned the pair’s 13-year age gap.

“What in the teenage boy is this,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “She’s in her cougar eraaaaaa 👏🏼.”

Estes later addressed their age gap in March, while speaking with E! News. “She makes me happy, I make her happy,” he said. “That’s what’s important.”