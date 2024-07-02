Kroy Biermann received a ticket from the police, thanks to his dog.

Per a Milton Police Department report obtained by TMZ, Biermann, 38, was given a citation on Saturday, June 29, after a neighbor complained about his Cane Corso named Stone.

According to the docs, police were called after Stone was spotted running through the neighborhood. Biermann’s neighbor also claimed that Stone had been “aggressive” toward her.

Stone ultimately made it home to Biermann, who found the dog on the sidewalk in front of his home. He reportedly explained that his son was supposed to be keeping an eye on Stone, but the gate used to keep the dog in was broken.

Biermann’s dog drama comes weeks after news broke that his and estranged wife Kim Zolciak’s Georgia mansion was not headed for foreclosure. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly in June, Truist Bank agreed to cease foreclosure for 90 days for the pair to attempt to sell their home.

Back in February 2023, Us confirmed that their Georgia home was in foreclosure. An auction of their home was scheduled that month but was canceled by the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC.

The home again was at risk of foreclosure in April after Truist Bank submitted court docs to push the twosome into accelerating their repayment plan.

The exes, who tied the knot in November 2011, put their home on the market in October 2023. Biermann subsequently requested a restraining order against the foreclosure, but the bank claimed that the request “must be denied” after the reality stars failed to pay their August 2023 probationary payment.

Us confirmed in January that Truist Bank filed docs claiming they had a “right” to foreclose the Georgia home, adding that the twosome “defaulted on their mortgage.”

Zolciak, 46, filed for divorce from Biermann in May 2023 after 11 years of marriage. After her initial filing, the duo briefly reconciled but filed to dissolve their union for a second time that August.

Amid their financial woes, the exes are battling for custody of their four children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 13, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. Biermann previously adopted Zolciak’s two eldest daughters: Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 22.

The duo have also been ordered to follow a strict closet schedule, per May court docs obtained by Us.

“Respondent, Kimberleigh M. Zolciak, shall have access to the Master Bedroom closet Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.” read the docs. “Petitioner, Kroy E. Biermann, shall not access or enter said Master Bedroom closet between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.”