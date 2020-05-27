Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Kyle Richards relaxing while using Blue Ribbon Hemp CBD Tincture Oil, to Anna Kendrick celebrating the virtual premiere and afterparty for HBO Max’s new romantic comedy series Love Life, to Gabrielle Union enjoying a CÎROC Summer Watermelon Spritzer over Memorial Day weekend. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kyle Richards relaxed by using Blue Ribbon Hemp CBD Tincture Oil.

— Gabrielle Union enjoyed a CÎROC Summer Watermelon Spritzer over Memorial Day weekend.

The 17 Best CBD Products Right Now, From Creams to Bath Bombs

— Playboy interviewed Reggie Bush and his wife Lilit Avagyan where they spoke about spreading positivity with the wildly popular reality show, Celebrity Watch Party and more.

— Alessandra Ambrosio has been using Thrive Market, a mission-driven lifestyle membership e-commerce brand, for her go-to healthy essentials during quarantine. Some of her favorite picks include the Thrive Market Coconut Sugar and Alaffia Coconut Face cream available on ThriveMarket.com.

— HBO Max hosted a virtual premiere and afterparty to celebrate the the network‘s new romantic comedy anthology series, Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick where guests watched the first two episodes of the show follow by a virtual after party hosted by producer Paul Feig, a dance party with DJ Michelle Pesce, live-stream karaoke and relationship advice from top NYC matchmaker Amy Van Doran.

HBO Max Announces Launch Date: What Will Be Available on Day 1?

— Korres hosted a virtual Escape to Greece event on Zoom to celebrate the brand’s latest launches.

— Moses Sumney opened up about his new record, masculinity, gender and race, isolation and life in L.A. in an interview with Playboy.com

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— HBO Max hosted a virtual premiere and live ball to celebrate the network’s new competition TV series Legendary starring MC Dashaun Wesley, DJ MikeQ, Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion.