Giving back. Kylie Jenner donated $1 million to the Australian bushfire relief efforts, amid controversy over her posting a photo of herself wearing fur slippers, Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, January 7.

“Kylie was already in the process of donating her money to Australia before the [social media criticism] happened,” a source told Us exclusively.

Fans spoke out after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, posted about the environmental impact of the bushfires on Australian wildlife right before she shared a snapshot of herself wearing mink fur slippers on Sunday, January 5.

According to screenshots captured by Twitter users, the beauty mogul updated her Instagram Stories on Sunday, talking about the fact that “over half a BILLION animals have been killed in Australia.” The estimate has now likely exceeded the 1 billion mark, according to HuffPost.

Hours after her post about the animal deaths in Australia, Jenner showed off her new Louis Vuitton mink slippers, which sell for $1,480. At the time, Twitter users were outraged and took to the social media platform to voice their anger with the reality star.

“Kylie posting about how she is feeling heartbroken about the death of animals in Australia due to fire and then posting her wearing a slipper made of minks fur is the biggest hypocrisy of 2020,” one user wrote.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder — whose sister Kim Kardashian responded to trolls who claimed she hadn’t given money to the relief efforts on Sunday, January 5 — didn’t let the negative comments get in the way of her donation to the cause.

She’s also not the only famous face who has stepped up to help volunteer firefighters, injured animals and people who have lost their homes in the fires currently devastating Australia. Chris Hemsworth joined the list of celebrities donating to the fire relief efforts, announcing his contribution of $1 million on Monday, January 6, on Instagram.

“Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too,” the Thor actor wrote via Instagram on Monday. “Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.”

His fellow Aussies Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban announced on Saturday, January 4, that they were donating $500,000 to the firefighters, after discovering that their Australian country home was under threat.

Pink, Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes, Elton John and more stars have also contributed to the efforts in Australia. More than 200 fires burning across the country have wiped out more than 15 million acres, killing at least 20 people with dozens missing.

The Australian Red Cross has launched a disaster appeal, click here to donate. To support wildlife rescue efforts through WIRES, click here.