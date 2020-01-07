Even Kylie Jenner has off days. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was at a photo shoot for a Kylie Cosmetics collection inspired by her daughter Stormi Webster on Monday, January 6, and she needed a little boost to get the job done.

In a series of Instagram Stories shared Monday, the 22-year-old documented her “set days,” which included clothing and shoe fittings as well as getting her hair and makeup done. The latter was supervised by Jenner’s longtime makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, who was on set with the beauty mogul.

“We’re gonna take a shot,” she told him after he removed a strand of hair from her nose.

“We’re all having a weird day and we’re gonna take a f–king shot,” the E! personality added with a laugh as Tejada agreed.

Before procuring her pick-me-up, however, Jenner explained her look, which included several pastel butterflies fastened to different parts of her hair. “If you wondered why I have butterflies in my hair and I look like this, we are shooting for Stormi’s collection for Kylie Cosmetics,” she said, giving her followers a “sneak peek” at the eye shadow palette, which she was wearing.

Once someone tracked down a few drinking glasses, it was time for Jenner to put her “weird day” behind her.

“Cheers to us having a better day,” Tejada said with a laugh as he and Jenner raised their glasses.

“Happy Monday!” the California native added as she prepared to take the shot, which she chased with some Diet Snapple.

“It was warm,” she said with a grimace after downing her bit of booze. “It was hot.”

Though the Kylie Skin founder didn’t elaborate on why her day was less than ideal, it seems like things picked up after a quick shot. Stormi, 23-months, stopped by for a visit and Jenner later met mom Kris Jenner’s new puppy, Bridgette.

“You’re so cute,” Kylie told the dog as she yawned in her arms. “Aww!”

As for that makeup collection Kylie was shooting? It will likely be available in the coming weeks. She first teased Stormi’s involvement in her beauty brand on Thursday, January 2, when she shared a snapshot of her daughter on Instagram. The little one was photographed looking at paperwork about the company’s Valentine’s Day 2020 Collection. The team captioned the pic, “First collaboration of 2020 coming soon.”

In addition to the eyeshadow palette Kylie mentioned, the collection is also expected to include a new Lip Kit with lavender-colored packaging.