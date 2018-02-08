Plot twist! Amid fan theories that Kylie Jenner named her daughter Stormi after her love for butterflies — because the flap of a butterfly’s wings can change the weather or cause, ahem, a storm — a resurfaced clip from her show Life of Kylie revealed Jenner is actually afraid of butterflies.

“I’m scared if one lands on me,” Jenner said to friends Jordyn Woods and Victoria Villarroel during a trip to the butterfly exhibit at the London Zoo in the September 3 episode of her Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff.

“Butterflies are just a part of the secrets of Kylie,” the Lip Kit creator explained in a show confessional. “It’s kind of just ironic because I’m terrified, terrified of butterflies. All butterflies. This is how I think of them, cut the wings off and if you just look at their bodies, they’re not that pretty. It’s literally a bug.”

As previously reported, ever since Jenner announced her daughter’s name on Tuesday, February 6, fans have been convinced that the name Stormi was inspired by the living creatures. “‘Stormi’ is short for Storm. A storm can be caused by a minute localized change in a complex system. That’s known as the butterfly effect. Butterfly in Spanish is Mariposa…” one user wrote.

This is not the first time that fans have associated the 20-year-old reality star with butterflies. In the 11-minute YouTube video that Jenner shared on Sunday, February 4, after she announced she welcomed her daughter, fans pointed out that the baby’s nursery is decorated with butterflies. Her boyfriend and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, also released a song called “Butterfly Effect” after he started dating Jenner and gifted her a diamond butterfly choker-necklace for her birthday in August. The pair later got matching butterfly tattoos.

Jenner also posted Snapchats on Thursday, February 8, of a butterfly made out of roses and flower arrangement that spelled out “Stormi” in front of framed pictures of butterflies hanging on the wall.

Before Jenner told fans her newborn’s name, fans thought that she was going to name her daughter Butterfly, Mariposa or Monarch, based on the aforementioned connections between Jenner and Scott to butterflies.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!