Kylie Jenner Is ‘Beyond Elated’ After Welcoming Daughter Stormi

Mom and baby are doing well! Kylie Jenner is happier than ever after welcoming newborn daughter Stormi into the world.

“Kylie is beyond elated. She is so thrilled and didn’t ever think something like this could bring her this much joy,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the makeup maven, 20, who welcomed her firstborn with boyfriend Travis Scott on Thursday, February 1. “She is so excited for this next chapter and can’t wait to see what the future holds for her and her family.”

The Life of Kylie star, who revealed her daughter’s name on Tuesday, February 6, kept her pregnancy under wraps. After months of speculation, the Kylie Cosmetics founder finally confirmed her happy news a few days after she gave birth.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to be bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” the social media mogul wrote in a message to her fans via Twitter and Instagram on Sunday, February 4. “I know for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how … pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it.”

Jenner also shared an 11-minute video on Sunday dedicated to her bundle of joy, showcasing her baby shower and more momentous occasions from the past nine months.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality and 25-year-old Scott began dating in April 2017. Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s pregnancy in September 2017, the same month that Us exclusively revealed that Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with beau Tristan Thompson.

The Good American designer, 33, took to Instagram on Sunday to reflect on sharing her pregnancy with her sister. “Congratulations my sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it’s been! I’ll miss you bumping along with me,” Kardashian captioned a previously unseen photo of the duo flaunting their baby bumps. “Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s ben much more special because of it. God is so great! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama love big mama.”

