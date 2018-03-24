She’s got a ticket to ride! Kylie Jenner showed off two sexy Lamborghinis on Friday, March 23, that she cheekily captioned “Mom & Dad.”

The new mommy, who gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster on February 1, shared photos on Snapchat of the sleek automobiles inside an industrial-size garage. She captioned one pic of the Lamborghini’s butterfly doors in action “That’s a wrappppp” and later shared selfies using filters as she listened to rap music.

The Lip Kit founder, 20, seems to be getting back to her social media-sharing ways after going MIA while expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Jenner confirmed her pregnancy at the same time she announced the baby’s arrival, by sharing a message on Instagram on February 4 where she apologized for keeping fans “in the dark.”

“I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. “I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how.”

Since then, she’s posted sexy pics with best friend Jordyn Woods and documented a girls’ night out with her sisters. On March 23, the Life of Kylie star shared her first set of selfies with her beautiful daughter as she wore a necklace that said “Babygirl.” Prior to that, she posted a photo of herself holding Stormi to commemorate the child’s first month.

Jenner has become quite the collector of luxurious vehicles: she was reportedly gifted with a $1.4 million black Ferrari as a push present by rapper Scott in February.

