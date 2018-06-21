Backing her beau! Kylie Jenner showed support for Travis Scott during his recent performance in Cannes, France.

Scott, 26, headlined the Spotify Beach Party on Wednesday, June 20, and the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 20, cheered him on.

“Kylie and close friends, including her best friend Jordyn Woods, danced and lip-synched the night away from backstage,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the occasion. “The group of friends ended the night hanging out at Spotify Beach.”

While the couple’s 4-month-old daughter, Stormi, traveled to Europe with them, the insider confirms that she was not at the soiree.

Jenner took to Instagram during the concert to share videos of herself and Woods dancing the night away and sipping pink drinks while the “Goosebumps” rapper took the stage.

The A-list couple jetted off to France one day earlier with their little one in tow, according to the source. The trip abroad marks Stormi’s second overseas adventure. In May, the tot joined her famous parents in Turks and Caicos to celebrate Scott’s birthday.

“It’s amazing how much Stormi has brought them together and brought the entire family together with Kylie and Travis,” an insider previously told Us of the threesome. “Kylie is loving being a mother. Stormi is the light of her life. Travis is a great dad — he’s doting on her and loves holding her. He’s been really supportive, wants to be there for all the milestones. He’s been moving work commitments to spend as much time as he can around Stormi.”

