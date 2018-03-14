Under fire! Kylie Jenner’s fans are speaking out against the makeup mogul for using some controversial names for her new Kylie Cosmetics blushes.

The 20-year-old Life of Kylie star began promoting her line of pressed blush powders on Tuesday, March 12, which come in different shades named X Rated, Barely Legal, Virginity, Hot and Bothered, and Hopeless Romantic.

Now some people are taking to Twitter to express their concern over the reality personality’s younger fans using products that they consider to be inappropriately named and slammed Jenner for not choosing better monikers for her products.

“When you have millions of teenage fans who look up to you, what do you name your new blushers? ‘Virginity’ ‘Barely legal’ and ‘X-rated’ of course,” one person tweeted. “Really? @KylieJenner. You literally couldn’t think of ANY other names to give them?”

Another follower wrote: “Seriously @KylieJenner, choose better names for your products. You have 12+ year old fans! ‘Barely Legal,’ ‘Virginity.’”

One mentioned the controversy the Lip Kit maven faced over her previous relationship with rapper Tyga when she was reportedly underage. They went public with their relationship after Kylie’s 18th birthday in August 2015. “Kylie Jenner decided to name her cheap blushes with an even cheaper names,” wrote the critic, calling out the star’s mom Kris Jenner. “Seems they’re named after her life, underage dating a 20 something dad. Bravo @KrisJenner.”

The Twitter user also criticized Kylie, writing: “Kylies new blushes which are aimed to her tween/teen market, are called HOT AND BOTHERED- X RATED-VIRGINITY-BARELY LEGAL. Wth is wrong with her? Seems she’s getting desperate for att. & any way to get her name out there, even at the expense of her young fans is ok. Disgusted.”

That Twitter user also took aim at Jenner’s personal life, criticizing the fact that she welcomed her daughter Stormi in February with boyfriend Travis Scott. “If my 19 yr old daughter would tell me I’m having a baby w/ a guy she dated for 2 months & has no plans to live together let alone marry,” the user wrote. “Add to it, she cannot take care of said baby without hiring a team of helpers & continues to party…there’s no way I’d praise her.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has yet to respond to the criticism over her blushes’ names.

