Crazy cute duo! Kylie Jenner shared a sweet Instagram photo on Sunday, July 21, that showed her cuddled up to boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Partners in crime 4 evaaa,” the Lip Kit maven, 21, captioned the snap that showed the “Goosebumps” rapper, 28, with his arms wrapped around his love, who sported a hot pink blazer. The pic garnered the attention of many of Jenner’s followers, including close pal Sofia Richie, who took to the comments section posting three heart emojis.

While Jenner and Scott are known to post mainly about their work, they’ve recently been sharing more intimate moments with their followers on social media. Prior to their Sunday snap, the Kylie Skin founder posed with her beau on the stairs of a private plane, where they shared a kiss while Jenner held their 17-month-old daughter, Stormi.

Earlier this month, an insider told Us Weekly that an engagement could possibly be on the horizon for the twosome, who were first linked in April 2017.

“Marriage isn’t important to Kylie but it’s increasingly important to Travis,” the source dished. “Travis is definitely into it. Kylie hasn’t expressed huge interest in getting married but they’ve talked about it a lot.”

And it’s not just Scott who has his sights set on marriage. “Kim [Kardashian] and some friends are advocating for them to get married because they like the structure of it,” the insider added. “[They] think it … could be helpful for Kylie.”

While the reality star and musician aren’t yet wed, it doesn’t stop them from referring to each other as “hubby” and “wife.” A source also told Us in May that the duo are looking forward to giving Stormi a sibling.

“Kylie definitely wants more children,” the source said. “Friends wouldn’t be surprised if she got pregnant again soon. She loves being a mother and at this point feels comfortable with being a parent.”

