Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are putting the drama aside in the name of good eats. The couple headed to Sweet Chick in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 21, for dinner with their daughter, Stormi.

TMZ published videos of the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 21, and the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 27, leaving the fried chicken restaurant together through a back door and getting into Jenner’s luxury SUV. Moments earlier, Scott was spotted loading a bundled-up Stormi, 13 months, into a separate vehicle near the front entrance, likely so she could return home for bedtime as her parents continued their night out.

Thursday’s outing marks the first time that Jenner and Scott have been seen together since late February, when rumors swirled that he had been unfaithful. A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the pair had a “big fight,” while a second insider revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star caught the Grammy nominee “talking to girls on Instagram DM” with messages that “weren’t exactly appropriate.”

Scott (real name Jacques Webster II) vehemently denied cheating on Jenner, with his rep saying in a statement, “It is not true. He did not cheat.” The musician also denied canceling a concert in Buffalo, New York, to deal with the drama, stating that he was simply “under the weather.”

The reality star has not publicly addressed the rumors about her relationship, though she did share a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt from Scott’s Astroworld tour on Instagram last week. The Houston native, for his part, showed love for Jenner on Tuesday, March 19, by commenting a heart-eyes emoji on a steamy photo of her wearing a see-through white top with neon green lingerie underneath.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since April 2017.

