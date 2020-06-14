Spending time together sans Stormi? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been coparenting amid the coronavirus quarantine, but their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, was nowhere in sight when the former couple hit a Los Angeles hot spot over the weekend.

The duo were photographed leaving L.A.’s The Nice Guy on Saturday, June 13. Though the pair were photographed separately, Scott, 28, was pictured getting in Jenner’s SUV at the end of the night.

Both Jenner, 22, and the rapper shied away from cameras as they made their exits. The makeup mogul wore all black as she shielded her face from paparazzi. Scott, for his part, also wore all black and accessorized with a white watch and baseball cap.

The outing comes just a week after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the “Sicko Mode” rapper hopes to reconcile his his romance with Jenner. “He is still hopeful that there’s a chance that they’ll reconcile,” an insider told Us on June 4. “They stay in touch and hang out.”

The exes, who share daughter Stormi, began dating in 2017 after the Kylie Cosmetics founder split from Tyga. Though they broke up in October 2019, a source told Us at the time that “everyone around them thinks they will get back together.”

Over the past few months amid the global health crisis, the two have been spending more time together. “Kylie has really been making the most out of her time and enjoying spending time with Stassie [Karanikolau], Travis and Stormi,” an insider told Us exclusively in May. “Kylie loves that she has so much time to bond with Stormi right now and spoil her with love and attention — they’re both having so much fun together.”

On Scott’s April 30 birthday, Jenner took to social media to wish her daughter’s father a special day.

“DADA happy birthday to daddy of the year!” she wrote via Instagram. “I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott.”