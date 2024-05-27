Kylie Kelce has made the most of Memorial Day Weekend by spending quality time with her daughters.
The mom-of-three, 31, shared her weekend activities via social media on Sunday, May 26, posting a photo that depicted a varied assortment of nail polishes.
“The girlies love options,” Kylie, who is married to Jason Kelce, captioned an Instagram Story, which depicted dozens of colors sprawled atop an outdoor timber bench.
She and her daughters — Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months — appeared to be spending the weekend in New Jersey after a TikTok user spotted Kylie in Sea Isle City where Jason, 36, has reportedly hosted annual fundraisers for the Eagles Autism Foundation in the past.
On April 27, Kylie also teamed up with the Eagles Autism Foundation nonprofit organization for its “One Weekend One Cause” fundraiser at the Suburban Square mall in the Main Line suburbs of Philadelphia.
The TikTok user, @datethefunnygirl_ , shared a video to social media over the weekend that detailed how she’d been on a walk when she spotted Kylie.
“When you’re on your morning walk in sic [Sea Isle City] and see Kylie Kelce also on her morning walk but too scared to say hi because you both know that this is your only time of peace and don’t wanna ruin it for her,” the user captioned the video. She tagged her location as ‘Sea Isle City.’
The video sparked a response from Kylie who commented on the post directly a few hours later. ”Oh hello!!! Not me keeping my eyes peeled for you now,” Kylie wrote.
Kylie and Jason, who share a home in Pennsylvania, run an action-packed household, as detailed by Kylie via Instagram recently. Kylie wrote of daughter Bennett on February 26, sharing insight into the little girl’s limitless energy since turning one.
“Bennie turned 1 on Friday,” Kylie captioned a photo of her daughter. “She is a content, curious climber that is now getting involved in everything her older sisters are doing. Wish us luck … she’s getting faster everyday.”
But while there’s plenty of activity within the Kelce home, the family manages to keep things organized and tidy.
“Kylie is way more organized than me,” Jason said while teaming up with The Container Store earlier this month to revamp their garage space. “I just listen to whatever Kylie says to do.”
Kylie agreed that she would consider herself to be more orderly than her husband, but noted during the episode that it was “by a very slim margin.”