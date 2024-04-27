Kylie Kelce isn’t just a regular NFL spouse, she’s a cool one because she likes to give back.

On Saturday, April 27, Kelce, 31, teamed up with the Eagles Autism Foundation nonprofit organization for its “One Weekend One Cause” fundraiser at the Suburban Square mall in the Main Line suburbs of Philadelphia. Any shopping or dining purchases at participating retailers would be partially donated to the nonprofit. (Kylie and her husband, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, are fervent supporters of the charity.)

“Wandering around @suburbansquare today,” Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday. “Come shop to give back to @eaglesautism!”

In a follow-up post, Kylie revealed that she would gift one lucky fan a pair of Dandelion Jewelry’s “LOVE” earrings if they spotted her in the jewelry store.

“First person to find me in @suburbansquare and say, ‘I love the Eagles Autism Foundation’ will get a pair of the @dandelionjewelry LOVE earrings,” she wrote.

The brand had crafted a range of Eagles-approved merch of necklaces and earrings that feature the word, “Love.” (Philly is famously known as the City of Brotherly Love and its NFL team also has a signature play called the Brotherly Shove.)

Kylie was quickly found by a lucky fan, who asked the former field hockey star for a selfie.

“Thank you @kykelce for all you do for Philly!” the social media user captioned her Instagram Story selfie. “You are an amazing role model for girls and boys.”

Kylie also met a trio of college students at another one of the mall’s stores, who shared the photo onto Instagram Stories.

Kylie has been a fan-favorite Philly celebrity ever since she started dating Jason, now 36, in 2015 after matching on Tinder. The couple wed in 2018 before welcoming three daughters together.

“Our dynamic made it so it was not that I was in a relationship with a professional athlete, it was very much that I was in a relationship with Jason, whose profession is football,” Kylie said in Jason’s eponymous 2023 Prime Video documentary. “I didn’t tell anyone who I was dating [at first].”

She continued, “The last thing I wanted to be like, ‘I think I’m falling in love with this guy’ and then having him be like, ‘Oh, I got like, six other girls waiting,’ which is like the stereotype of a football player. Now that we’ve been together as long as we have, it’s entertaining that there was any hesitation at all, just knowing him the way he is.”

Jason announced his retirement last month, which Kylie commemorated by ordering a custom wood model of the Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field arena.