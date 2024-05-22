Your account
Jason Kelce’s Best Organization Advice Is to ‘Just Listen to Whatever Kylie Says to Do’

Kylie and Jason Kelce. Lexi Pierce Photo

Jason Kelce shared his biggest piece of advice when it comes to staying tidy — and it involves his wife, Kylie Kelce.

“Kylie is way more organized than me,” Jason, 36, said while teaming up with The Container Store earlier this month to revamp their garage space. “I just listen to whatever Kylie says to do.”

Kylie agreed that she would consider herself to be more orderly than her husband, but noted it was “by a very slim margin.”

Both Kylie, 31, and Jason posed while showing off their new space, which was neatly organized thanks to The Container Store’s Garage+ By Elfa.

The couple’s tidy space comes just in time for the summer months, and on the heels of Jason’s retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the March press conference, Jason became emotional while announcing his decision to exit the sport — and detailing how the team played a role in him crossing paths with Kylie.

“I won’t forget the Eagles’ Christmas party in 2014 and heading out afterward with a bunch of my teammates to Buffalo Billiards where my life would change forever,” Jason said. “That night, I’d meet my future wife. I still remember the moment she walked through the door. The first instance is burned in my retina.”

Lexi Pierce Photo

Jason wiped tears as he continued. “It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her,” he explained. “Then she started talking and I thought, ‘Man, is this what love feels like?’ She was beautiful and smart, serious yet playful. I knew it right away.”

Jason gushed that Kylie, whom he married in 2018, has been by his side both on and off the field. (The pair are also the proud parents of three kids: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months.)

“She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course, a swift kick in the ass from time to time,” Jason added. “She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on. We’ve had a great run, Ky.”

Jason isn’t the only one singing Kylie’s praises. His mom, Donna Kelce, gushed over her daughter-in-law, calling her an “amazing woman.”

“He got so lucky. She is amazing. Kylie is just one of a kind. I can’t say enough things about her,” Donna said during an appearance on “The Martha Stewart Podcast” earlier this month, adding that Kylie “holds the house together.”

Jason Kelce Smiles Directly at Camera wearing Black T-Shirt that Reads "Football Is A Family Story." in green font

Jason Kelce

Kylie Kelce

