A viral video in which Kylie Kelce is confronted by a heated fan in Margate City, New Jersey may not tell the whole story.

Key moments from the Memorial Day weekend incident were not captured on camera, an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly.

“The viral video people viewed was taken out of context,” the source at the scene told Us. “There was definitely more to it.”

Viewers watched Pennsylvania resident Andreé Goldberg get into a verbal altercation with Jason Kelce’s wife after the couple reportedly declined to take a photo with her. But after the heated exchange occurred, the eyewitness said Andreé’s husband, Bryan Goldberg, had a 10 to 15 minute conversation with retired NFL star Jason, 36, off camera.

“Andreé and Kylie were just two mama bears,” the eyewitness explained. “Apologies were exchanged and witnessed by multiple people. That’s the part of the video people haven’t seen.”

For the couple who have suddenly found themselves in the national spotlight, the eyewitness said, “It’s a done deal and the issue had been smoothed over. Hopefully it’s the same for Kylie and Jason.”

After enjoying a date night at the Jersey Shore last weekend, Kylie, 31, and Jason found themselves in a tense moment with Andreé. “You’ll never be allowed in this town again,” Andreé shouted in the video first posted by Philly-based podcast “Word to the Wise.” Per the footage, Kylie shot back, “You’re embarrassing yourself” while her husband stood to the side.

Days later, Andreé apologized for her actions in a statement to Us Weekly. “In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry,” she told Us on Friday, May 31. “My anger, and my actions, are not who I am.”

“As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset,” Andreé continued in her statement. “I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best.”

Jason and Kylie, who have been married since 2018 and share three daughters, have not publicly commented on the video. The retired Philadelphia Eagles center, however, did address his family’s holiday getaway on the May 29 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“We went to the beach, had a lot of fun with the girls, ate a lot of beach food,” he shared with brother Travis Kelce. “The shore was fun. It was good to be out there. It was the first really big weekend out of the year. So all the businesses are back up and running. Like we never left.”

Andreé noted in her statement to Us that she had also reached out to the Kelces directly to offer an apology.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson