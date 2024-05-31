The woman who yelled at Kylie Kelce in Margate City, New Jersey, over Memorial Day Weekend has apologized for her “out of character” actions.
“In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry,” Andreé Goldberg told Us Weekly in a Friday, May 31, statement. “My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate.”
Kylie, 31, and husband Jason Kelce had been on a date night at the Jersey Shore last weekend. As they were leaving, Kylie appeared to get into a verbal altercation with a then-unidentified woman. Goldberg had allegedly told Kylie that she would “never be allowed in this town” again after declining to take a picture with her.
“You’re embarrassing yourself,” Kylie shot back, per the video footage.
Goldberg has since regretted getting upset with Kylie.
“As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset,” she continued in her Thursday statement. “I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best.”
Goldberg further noted in her statement to Us that she had also reached out to Kylie and Jason, 36, directly.
Jason and Kylie, who wed in 2018 and share three daughters, have not publicly addressed the controversy.
The mayor of Margate City, meanwhile, also issued a public apology to the Kelces.
“On behalf of the City of Margate, I’d like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend,” Mayor Michael Collins wrote in a Facebook statement on Wednesday, May 29. “As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me.”
Aside from the drama, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center enjoyed the remainder of his family’s Sea Isle holiday getaway.
“We went to the beach, had a lot of fun with the girls, ate a lot of beach food,” Jason said on the Wednesday episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “The shore was fun. It was good to be out there. It was the first really big weekend out of the year. So all the businesses are back up and running. Like we never left.”