The Mayor of Margate City, New Jersey is offering an apology — and a free meal — to Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce after the couple’s interaction with an angry fan went viral.

“On behalf of the City of Margate, I’d like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend,” Margate City Mayor Michael Collins wrote in a Facebook statement on Wednesday, May 29. “As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me.”

Collins’ statement comes one day after the “Word to the Wise” podcast shared a clip of Kylie, 31, and a local woman in a heated exchange. Per the outlet, the woman asked Kylie and Jason, 36, for a photo — which the pair declined.

In the footage shared via Instagram, Kylie and the woman faced each other in a parking lot as a man attempted to separate the two. Jason, for his part, watched the interaction from a few steps behind Kylie.

“I don’t care who you are, you will never be allowed in this town,” the woman seemingly said, while Kylie replied, “You’re embarrassing yourself.”

While Jason and Kylie — who exchanged vows in April 2018 — have yet to acknowledge the situation themselves, the former Philadelphia Eagles player gushed about his family’s Memorial Day weekend.

“We went to Sea Isle,” Jason told brother Travis Kelce during the Wednesday episode of their “New Heights” podcast, referring to the location where he has reportedly hosted annual fundraisers for the Eagles Autism Foundation in previous years.

Jason noted that he and Kylie, as well as their daughters — Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 15 months — had “a lot of fun.”

“We went to the beach, had a lot of fun with the girls, ate a lot of beach food,” Jason said. “The shore was fun. It was good to be out there. It was the first really big weekend out of the year. So all the businesses are back up and running. Like we never left.”

Kylie also shared a glimpse of her Memorial Day Weekend bonding with her daughters. In a pic uploaded via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 26, Kylie showed an assortment of nail polishes sitting on top of a bench. “The girlies love options,” she captioned the post.