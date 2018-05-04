Don’t worry about Kim Kardashian! The reality has “got a handle” on all of the backlash surrounding her husband, Kanye West, according to her BFF La La Anthony.

“Kim’s a G. Kim is like the best that ever did it. She knows what’s going on, she’s got a handle on it,” Anthony, 38, told Us Weekly at VH1’s Third Annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms” at the The Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 3.

West, 40, first made headlines last month for expressing his support for President Donald Trump on social media. He also received major backlash from fellow celebs and fans for calling slavery “a choice” during his explosive TMZ interview on May 1.

“You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” he told the publication. “Like, that was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the world ‘prison’ because slavery is too direct to the idea of blacks. Like Holocaust is Jews, slavery is blacks. So prison is something that unites us as one race, whites and blacks being one race. The human race.”

The rapper responded to the backlash in a series of tweets that same day. “to make myself clear,” he wrote. “Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved.”

A source told Us that Kardashian, 37, isn’t “mad” about West’s tweets, specifically his support for Trump, but “she’s worried that people will think she shares the same views.”

Anthony, meanwhile, told Us that she is not going to “speak publicly about” West’s controversial statements.

“Kim’s one of my closest friends and I would never talk publicly about my closest friend,” she explained.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

