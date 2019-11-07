After contracting a sinus infection and bronchitis, Lady Gaga was unable to put on her poker face and had to cancel the Wednesday, November 6, date of her Las Vegas residency, Enigma.

“I’m so devasted [sic] I can’t perform tonight for so many people who traveled to come see me,” the nine-time Grammy winner, 33, wrote on her Instagram Stories hours before she was set to take the stage at Park MGM’s Park Theater. “I have a sinus infection and bronchitis and feel very sick and sad I never want to let you down. I’m just to [sic] weak and ill too [sic] perform tonight.”

She added, “I love you little monsters I’ll make it up to you. I promise.”

Alongside her message, Gaga shared a photo of herself covering her face while relaxing in what appeared to be her hotel room. She wore a gray sweatsuit as she received medical treatment.

This is the first Enigma date that the A Star Is Born actress has been forced to cancel since her residency kicked off in December 2018. She has shows scheduled for Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9, although it is unclear whether those will go on as planned.

Gaga canceled the remaining 10 dates of her Joanne world tour in 2018 due to chronic pain caused by fibromyalgia. She gave an update on her battle with the disorder in her Vogue cover story later that year.

“I get so irritated with people who don’t believe fibromyalgia is real. For me, and I think for many others, it’s really a cyclone of anxiety, depression, PTSD, trauma and panic disorder, all of which sends the nervous system into overdrive, and then you have nerve pain as a result,” she told the magazine in October 2018. “People need to be more compassionate. Chronic pain is no joke. And it’s every day waking up not knowing how you’re going to feel. … It’s getting better every day because now I have fantastic doctors who take care of me and are getting me show-ready.”

More recently, the Oscar winner suffered a scary fall after a fan picked her up and accidentally dropped her offstage in Vegas in October. Gaga later revealed that she had almost her “entire body” X-rayed as a result, writing on Instagram, “Just Dance. Gonna be ok.”