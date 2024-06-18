Lala Kent isn’t sparing any details when it comes to the story of losing her virginity.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, opened up about her “great experience” with “this man who was really hot” on the Monday, June 17, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast.

“His dad looked like The Rock [Dwayne Johnson],” she shared. “Oh, so he looked like the offspring of The Rock.”

Kent went on to divulge her former partner’s love of all things red, sharing that everything from the lights in the room to the condom he used was the fiery color.

“I let him know I will not be giving you a blow job so I’m sure that was a really big turn-on from the jump, [telling him] all the things I’m not gonna do,” she joked before detailing their night. “So we do the deed. Lil Wayne‘s ‘Lollipop’ comes on. So that’s what I’m being thrusted upon with listening to.”

Kent then recounted how she didn’t realize the condom was red until after their intimate encounter, and thought something was wrong.

“When he pulls it off, I see that it’s red, and he goes, ‘That’s because of you.’ And I’m thinking I’m, like, gushing blood. Like, I’m dying,” she said, noting that that wasn’t the case and was most likely due to her first time. She added that she “bawled” after the experience, saying that she “just felt very emotional about the fact that I had just done something.”

The Give Them Lala author also shared that she and her former partner stayed together from when she was 17 to 20, and called him her “first real boyfriend.”

This isn’t the first time that Kent has shared details about losing her virginity. The Bravolebrity has mentioned the experience on an earlier episode of VPR – down to the details of the red condom and “Lollipop” playing in the background – and also wrote about it in her 2021 memoir.

Kent was previously engaged to director Randall Emmett, with whom she shares a 3-year-old daughter, Ocean. They called it quits in October 2021.

Earlier this year, the reality personality revealed that she was expecting her second baby. Kent had undergone intrauterine insemination (IUI) with a sperm donor to expand her family.

“I’ll be raising this new baby with my mom,” Kent said during an Amazon Live session in March. “My mom is a tremendous help, and she helps coparent. But I have a pod around me. I say we’re like a pod of orcas. No one ever leaves the pod. We just keep adding to it.”