Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent isn’t just a fan of Tupac Shakur, she actually thinks he is a part of her. The reality TV personality recently claimed the late rapper “took over” her body after he died in 1996.

“I was gonna ask you how did this, like, sweet, beautiful Utah girl turn into, like, this cool, hood chick?” Jenny McCarthy asked the Bravo star during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show on Wednesday, February 21. “Like on Instagram and stuff your Snapchats are so sexy, funny, but they’re hood.”

“I don’t know where that comes from. I mean I am a firm believer that when Tupac died he took over my body. I know you’re laughing but I’m being for real,” Kent, 27, explained. “I recently just got ‘thug life’ tattooed on me and I feel so happy about it. It’s by my … the inside ankle on my left and it’s up and down in my handwriting, it looks like a prison stamp.”

The SUR hostess continued to say that while there are differences between her and the “Hit Em Up” rapper, she truly believes he is “inside” her body.

“And the thing is I’ve never been in a fight before. I am as boujee and white as they come, but I gets to clapping sometimes, pretend, you know?” Kent said. “You know, I’m sure he is not thrilled with his new body casing, but I’m not thrilled about the temper.”

While Vanderpump Rules fans may be surprised by Kent’s latest declaration, they certainly know that she is not afraid to get into a fight. The Give Them Lala Beauty creator recently opened up to Us Weekly about her feud with cast member James Kennedy and called their friendship “nonexistent.”

“I have him blocked from my cellphone to all social media. You know you come for me, but when you come for my man, game over,” Kent, who is dating producer Randall Emmett, exclusively told Us on Wednesday. “It’s, like, my man has a mom and a dad and two kids, and that’s the way you’re speaking about him? Not happening.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

