Do not expect to see Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and James Kennedy hanging out together any time soon. The SUR hostess opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about their friendship — or lack thereof.

“Nonexistent,” Kent told Us on Wednesday, February 21, about where her friendship with Kennedy stands after he said hurtful things about her boyfriend, Randall Emmett. “I have him blocked from my cellphone to all social media. You know you come for me, but when you come for my man, game over.”

“It’s so crazy because when I’m in, I just look at him and think like ‘Wow you’re being insecure, you’re just being someone that’s a little bit nuts.’ And I forgive very easily, but then watching it back I just felt so disguised and I just don’t see how I can move on from that,” the 27-year-old reality TV star continued. “It’s like my man has a mom and a dad and two kids and that’s the way you’re speaking about him? Not happening.”

Fans will remember Kent and Kennedy going at it during the January 22 episode of Pump Rules when Kent said she ate Kennedy’s girlfriend Raquel Leviss’ pasta. The argument may have started over the Italian dish, but quickly turned into Kennedy accusing Kent of being rude to his girlfriend and insulting her significant other.

“The day that the pasta episode was about to air, I had already seen it, he set me this big, long text that was again, being verbally abusive James Kennedy, telling me what a horrible human being I am and to go f myself, so I was like ‘Oh again, and the episode hasn’t even aired for everyone and you’re already attacking me,” Kent told Us. “He’s just not a good boy.”

The Give Them Lala Beauty creator, who told Us there is nothing the SUR DJ can do to salvage their friendship, further explained, “I think he’s dealing with a lot and has a lot of pent up anger and aggression and when he drinks too much it’s just a switch that flips and he goes insane on everybody and then looks behind him at the wreckage and goes ‘Well now I’m good,” but it’s like you’ve left a lot of hurt feelings behind.”

While Kennedy admitted he had feelings for Kent in the past, and revealed he has a hard time moving on from her during the Monday, February 19, episode of the Bravo hit, Kent told Us she thinks his relationship with Leviss will last.

“I actually do think they will last because James will be with anybody who is going to put up with his BS and Raquel lets everything slide,” Kent said. “I don’t want to call her weak, but I’m gonna call her weak. She’s just a weak person.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

