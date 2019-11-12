Lamar Odom Is Engaged to Sabrina Parr: See Her Ring!





proposed to girlfriendin Miami on Monday, November 11, presenting her with a massive pear-shaped diamond ring.

“I SAID YES!!!!!!” Parr captioned a post on Instagram on Monday, showing off her ring in a video and two photos as they dined at Prime 112 restaurant. She added the hashtags #mrsparrodom and #lamarandsabrina.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes commented on the post, “SO GLAD I COULD BE HERE WIT YOU! LOVE BOTH OF YOU AND PRAYING OVER THIS UNION.”

The former NBA player, 40, also posted the happy news on Instagram, sharing a photo with the personal trainer, 32, and writing, “Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!”

The couple were first spotted kissing in early August, with the former Lakers player referring to Parr as his “woman” in an enthusiastic post on Instagram.

“It’s just like when you’ve got some coffee that’s too black, which means it’s too strong, what do you do? You integrate it with cream… But if you pour too much cream in it, you won’t even know you ever had coffee,’” he wrote. “‘It used to be hot, it becomes cool. It used to be strong, it becomes weak. It used to wake you up, now it puts you to sleep.’ – MALCOLM X @getuptoparr #blackroyalty.”

He was criticized by some people who saw it as a dig at his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, who he was married to from 2009 to 2016.

But Odom later insisted that he was not dissing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“Im [sic] a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that just are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY,” he wrote. “This post isn’t against anyone including my ex wife that I still respect deeply.”

“I am just PRO love,” he continued. “Can I do that without people feeling offended? Why does that make you mad? Our black women have been held down for centuries ! I am now deciding to send them and my NEW WOMAN a lot of love.”

He concluded by crediting Parr with changing his life. “My post goes out to the new leading woman in my life, that I’m gonna tell everyday how beautiful she is, from the inside out. Thanks @getuptoparr for teaching me what real self value means. It changed my entire mindset.”