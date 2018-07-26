The ball is in his court! Lamar Odom is officially returning to basketball.

“I have some good news to share with you on this beautiful day from The Netherlands. My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I’m returning to play Basketball,” Odom, 38, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, July 26. “I will be playing in China! God is good!”

He continued: “Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years. Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you’re hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now.” The former NBA star’s comeback arrives nearly three years after he was hospitalized following a near-fatal drug overdose in October 2015.

Odom previously teased his move to China in a since-deleted Instagram post on July 10. “Happy & proud to announce that I have signed a global management contract with my new @NinetyPlusOfficial family,” he wrote at the time. “I feel so happy to be writing new episodes of my life in another country that’s so huge in basketball. I am so grateful to have you all as my supporting fans through my ups and downs.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum briefly played for the Spanish basketball team Baskonia (known as Laboral Kutxa) but quit in March 2014 after suffering from lumbar radiculitis, which causes lower back pain. “I think everything happens for a reason,” he said at the time.

Earlier this month, the former Los Angeles Lakers player was present when gunshots were fired during an altercation at a Hooters in Queens, New York. Odom was not injured in the incident and later addressed the news. “Just to share the ‘truth’ here with you all,” he tweeted on Tuesday, July 24. “I was near the scene when it just happened and not involved in any way!”

