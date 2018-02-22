Lamar Odom thinks no one is more deserving of a baby than his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian. The former NBA star sat down for an interview with Access airing on Monday, February 26, and had nothing but good things to say about his former love, her pregnancy and her family.

“To tell you the truth, it couldn’t happen to a better person. I was really happy for her,” he said about his ex who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “I know if she could take care of a grown man for four years the way she took care of me, I know she could take care of a baby.”

Odom added: “That’s gonna be one spoiled ass baby, too.”

Odom, 38, shared that some of his fondest memories with the Good American cofounder, 33, include their wedding and them “trying to make a baby.” The host then asked him what his reaction was when the Revenge Body star revealed in an episode of Keeping Up With Kardashians that she only “faked tried” to get pregnant during their marriage because of the circumstances of their relationship.

“That was hurtful,” the former Lakers player said. “But I was going through some things at the time, so I didn’t really take it too personal.”

Kardashian was by the basketball player’s side after his near-fatal drug overdose in 2015, even after they’d already separated. “I remember how good it felt. Actually, I didn’t really remember what happened. When I first woke up, I couldn’t talk or walk, so I was really scared,” he recalled. “But I was happy to see her. I tried to talk, but I couldn’t. I tried to tell her how much I loved her.”

Odom said he is now in a better place and losing his friend Rasual Butler, who died in a car accident earlier this month with his wife, has put things in perspective for him. “This is the rebirth. I am here to stay. I am healthy. I am a fighter,” he said. “You learn a lot about yourself when you go down those dark alleys.”

During his marriage to the Strong Looks Better Naked author, Odom built a close friendship with her little brother, Rob Kardashian. “That’s my guy. I miss him a lot. I don’t speak to him at all,” Odom said, adding that he might reach out to the sock designer.

The athlete also shared a special bond with Kris Jenner but revealed that he doesn’t speak to her either. “I haven’t spoken to my mother-in-law in a minute. I miss her a lot, too,” he said. “She was the best. She helped us get married in 30 days. She kind of was the reason it went down.”

The former Khloé & Lamar stars tied the knot in 2009 after one month of dating. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2016.

