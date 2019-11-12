



“Last night I was emotional seeing my father got engaged through social media,” the 17-year-old wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, November 12, alongside a childhood photo with his sister, Destiny Morales-Odom, and their dad. “I was hurt and caught off guard.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, I am a teenager, that is becoming a young man. I have to be responsible for what I post, I have nothing but love for my dad and want what’s best for him.”

The Shade Room, meanwhile, posted a screenshot of a since-deleted comment that Lamar Jr. allegedly left on the athlete’s Instagram post about the engagement news.

“Not a txt or phone call to see how people who’ve known this dude his whole life to see how we would feel or react,” the comment read. “Knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don’t approve of homegirl but she already got your ass ina sunken place. Shame family gotta find out on social media but that’s been how life been all the time as a son of an odom.”

Destiny, 21, has not publicly spoken about her father’s engagement.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively, “Lamar’s family didn’t know he was proposing. It was a shock. Everyone is surprised that he rushed into an engagement. His friends and family really want the best for him. Sabrina has the relationship on a fast track, and Lamar’s friends and family want Lamar and Sabrina to know each other better before moving too fast. Lamar’s family is definitely worried about him.”

The former NBA star, 40, proposed to Parr at Prime 112 restaurant in Miami Beach on Monday, November 11.

“Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” he announced on Instagram. “She the ONE!!!!”

The health and life coach uploaded a video of her diamond ring with the caption, “I SAID YES!!!!! @lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina.”

Lamar — who shares his children with ex Liza Morales — made his relationship with Parr Instagram official in August. He was previously married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016.