Something to celebrate! Lamar Odom may not have won Dancing With the Stars, but he found love with his new fiancée, Sabrina Parr — and his former castmates are thrilled about the couple’s engagement.

“Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” the basketball player, 40, announced via Instagram on Monday, November 11. “She the ONE!!!! @getuptoparr.”

The health and life coach, meanwhile, shared a close-up video on Instagram of her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring. “I SAID YES!!!!! @lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina,” she gushed.

Odom proposed to Parr while having dinner with their friend NeNe Leakes at Prime 112 restaurant in Miami Beach. “SO GLAD I COULD BE HERE WIT YOU!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 51, commented on Parr’s Instagram post. “LOVE BOTH OF YOU AND PRAYING OVER THIS UNION.”

The former NBA star made his relationship with the personal trainer Instagram official in August. He shared a photo of her sitting on his lap alongside the caption, “‘What we have is much more than they can see…’ @getuptoparr.”

Later that month, Odom called his romance with Parr “the truth” during an interview on Dish Nation. “She keeps it real,” he added.

The athlete was previously married to Khloé Kardashian. He and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, tied the knot in September 2009 after just one month of dating. They separated in late 2013 and finalized their divorce three years later.

