A happy couple! Lana Condor and her boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre, are engaged after six years of dating.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star, 24, announced the news on Friday, January 28, by sharing a series of photos taken during the big moment. “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” she wrote via Instagram. “I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world.”

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress went on to joke that the couple’s dogs, Emmy and Timmy, thought it was “about time” their parents got engaged.

Condor also shared details about her ring, which De La Torre, 28, designed with Paris Jewelers, a Canadian company owned by two Vietnamese women. “The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is,” the Deadly Class alum added of her new fiancé. “I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

In his own Instagram post about the engagement, De La Torre joked that the occasion marked the first time he’d ever opened a bottle of champagne. “That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever … I’ve wanted to do this for 6 years,” he wrote. “The easiest decision I’ve ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife.”

Condor replied in the comments, “I wake up every day so unbelievably honored to be your fiancé [sic] ❤️❤️❤️ I love you baby.”

The Moonshot actress and the singer-songwriter first met in 2015 while attending a reception for Emmy nominees. The Lords of Chaos star introduced himself by tapping Condor on the shoulder and saying, “Hi, I’m Anthony. I thought I would make a friend.” The Summer Night star told Cosmopolitan in 2019 that the meet-cute was “like a Taylor Swift song.”

Last year, Condor praised her beau for helping her navigate her growing fame after Netflix’s To All the Boys film series made her a star — and said she wishes her character, Lara Jean, could learn from her real-life relationship.

“Never once has he ever held me back,” she told Self of De La Torre in February 2021. “He always just wants the best for my future. He wants to be a part of it. That’s what I would say to Lara Jean: If someone’s making you choose [between them and] your career or your future and your success and your path and your journey, that’s probably not the right person to be with.”