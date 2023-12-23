Lance Bass is the king of the Christmas tree — and he has more than one.

“I have 35 Christmas trees that I decorate every year,” Bass, 44, exclusively tells Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me.

The ‘NSync singer — who hosts the iHeart Radio podcast “Frosted Tips With Lance Bass” — will celebrate the holidays with husband Michael Turchin and 2-year-old twins Violet and Alexander. Among their many trees will be one decorated entirely with collectible vinyl figures.

“If you ask my husband, Michael, he’d agree that I may have a mild obsession with Funko Pop! figurines,” Bass tells Us. “I now have a Funko Pop! Christmas tree because I’ve collected so many.”

Cue ‘NSync’s “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays” while you scroll down to learn more facts fans might not know about Bass:

1. I have a green thumb. I love gardening and growing my own vegetables.

2. My favorite TV show is anything related to the Bachelor franchise. I am a proud member of Bachelor Nation!

3. Before joining ’NSync, I had dreams of becoming an astronaut. I’ve always been interested in space exploration.

4. I am a NASA-certified cosmonaut. I trained in Russia and planned to work on the ISS, but the mission fell through due to financing. Recently, I was able to work with NASA on a PSA for the solar eclipse.

5. My go-to karaoke song is by far the best crowd-pleaser: “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks.

6. My mom has a lot of my old tour outfits stored in her attic.

7. My celebrity crush growing up was Staci Keanan from Step by Step and My Two Dads.

8. My mechanical bull from the ’NSync PopOdyssey Tour is in Texas at a bar.

9. I was really good at math and science in school and not so good at English.

10. I grew up in Mississippi and was raised on country music.

11. I’ve been starstruck a couple of times, and Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton are the top two. I’ve always loved them, so meeting them was a dream come true.

13. My first car was a Buick Century.

14. The first concert I remember going to was Tammy Wynette and Tanya Tucker. It was very exciting for me.

15. The best advice that stays with me has always been, “Don’t believe the hype.”

16. I love watching football. I’m a big Green Bay Packers fan.

17. I love playing baseball.

18. My favorite thing to do on a day off is absolutely nothing. Being able to wake up and figure out the day as it comes is a great feeling.

19. My kids turned 2 in October, so every day is an adventure. This year, they were able to understand the excitement around Halloween, go to the houses and say “trick or treat.” Doing anything holiday-related with them will always be a favorite activity of mine.

20. I love cooking, which is something my mom and I love to do together when she visits.

21. I host charcuterie Christmas parties where my friends bring cheese boards and compete for the best creation. I always include Boursin on my board.

22. I can’t wait to make it to Argentina someday.

23. I’ve been hosting holiday gatherings since I was about 12. My holiday playlist is mostly New Orleans jazz, which helps to set the mood for the party.

24. For me, the holidays aren’t complete until I’ve made my Mimi’s cornbread dressing.

