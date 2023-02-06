Strength in numbers! Lance Bass and Michael Turchin are grateful for their life as fathers of 15-month-old twins — especially since it’s helped their marriage.

“It’s amazing,” Bass, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly of being a twin dad while attending the 10th Annual Gold Meets Golden Event on Saturday, February 4.

The former ‘NSync singer noted that he and his 36-year-old husband, Turchin, “don’t know the difference” when it comes to raising two children instead of one as their son Alexander and daughter Violet are their first kids.

“Everyone that had a single [child] and then had twins, they’re like, ‘You’re so lucky starting with twins, ‘cause you will not understand how hard it is,’” Bass confessed. “So, we’re lucky to have started with two.”

Parenting has also strengthened the couple’s relationship, with the Free Lance Entertainment founder telling Us that it’s “definitely bonded” the pair “a lot more.”

After eight years of marriage, Bass quipped that he and the Save for Now actor are “officially stuck with each other.”

Jokes aside, the Out of Sync author told Us that the key to his and Turchin’s successful union is “communication.” The Florida native echoed his husband’s sentiments, saying “it really is” about communication.

“It’s being on the same page [and] not waiting too long to let it fester inside of you,” Bass chimed in. “You just gotta get it out. And especially with kids, you don’t have time for that, so you gotta like, just really be on the same page.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum further revealed that when they welcomed their twins in October 2021 via surrogate, both of their priorities shifted.

“It’s no longer about us, you know, it’s about these guys, and I like that,” the former boy band member explained. “It’s a good feeling to not care so much about yourself anymore.”

While the duo are busy raising their kids, they have found time to expand their careers into the kid universe.

Bass teased that he and Turchin are “working on a lot of things,” including a Nickelodeon cartoon called Bobby Bear where they play gay dads.

When the twosome aren’t at work, however, they are gushing over their kids’ milestones.

“They’re saying lots of words,” Turchin told Us, to which Bass said, “I feel like every day there’s a different milestone happening.”

With reporting by Hannah Kahn