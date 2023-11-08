Lance Bass Says NSync Owes It to Fans to Do Something Else

Lance Bass thinks ‘NSync fans deserve a true reunion following their explosive — but brief — return earlier this year.

“We have to get it right this time, and unfortunately, ‘NSync had to go down in flames for that one,” Bass, 44, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on Tuesday, November 7. “But we had so much fun, I don’t see this as our last thing. Because of this strike, I feel like we owe it to the fans again to rectify this and do something else.”

‘NSync — which consists of Bass, Justin Timberlake, J.C. Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — reunited in September at the 2023 VMAs to present the Best Pop Award to Taylor Swift. Two days after the awards show, the group announced they had a new song, “Better Place,” dropping at the end of the month.

The single was ‘NSync’s first song after a 23-year hiatus and was written for the movie Trolls Band Together, which stars Timberlake, 42, as the voice of Branch. However, the band could not promote the song due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

“Even just doing the VMAs, I did not expect that many people to really care, but it was great to see,” Bass gushed on Tuesday. “Especially since we’re not even able to mention the song, the fact that it is on the radio and people are streaming it like no other is very special and shows how much love that our fans have and [the love] we have for our fans. We can’t thank them enough.”

While Bass is hopeful he and his bandmates can work together on something else in the future, they can’t make any plans until the strike is officially over. One thing Bass shared that he would love to do with ‘NSync again is to go on tour.

“We love to put on a show, that was our favorite, favorite thing,” Bass said. “We spent every dime that we made on our tours — which, [in] hindsight, I probably would’ve changed a little bit — so I think it would be fun to remind everyone what we do in our shows.”

After hitting the VMAs stage, Bass and Fatone, 46, caught up with Us Weekly to reflect on the reunion that had social media ablaze.

“It was a very natural thing. The last 23 years, we’ve all kind of discussed maybe doing something here, maybe doing something there,” Bass exclusively told Us in September. “We did Coachella and we did the VMAs 10 years ago, so it just made sense at that time.”

Fatone, meanwhile, shared that “Better Place” was “100 percent” a love letter to the fans who have been by their side even after the group parted ways in the early 2000s.

“It was just one of those things, like, ‘Wow, OK, we’re doing this.’ So we are just very happy to see what happens,” Fatone told Us. “I mean, again, it’s been 25 years since we really put something or anything out there. So just to be able to be in the studio together [and] have these vibes, it’s really cool.”