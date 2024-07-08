Lance Bass is channeling his inner ‘Ken’ this summer.

Bass, 45, took to social media on Sunday, July 7, to share his family’s sun-soaked Florida vacation, posting an Instagram carousel with the caption, “Our job is beach.”

The ‘NSync alum was seen alongside his husband, Michael Turchin, and the couple’s twins, Alexander James and Violet Betty, 2, while standing on a white sand beach and by the Destin ocean, per People.

Bass’ caption was a fun nod to last year’s Barbie in which the character of Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, speaks about his job being “just beach.”

Related: 'NSync's Reunions Through the Years ‘NSync may have disbanded two decades ago, but that doesn’t mean fans haven’t been treated to a few reunions over the years. Concertgoers at Justin Timberlake‘s March 2024 One Night Only show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles were gifted with a surprise performance from the 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist and his former bandmates: Lance […]

Further photos in the carousel show the clan joined on the beach by their extended family and friends as well as Bass and Turchin, 37, taking their children to see some brightly colored artworks.

The post followed Bass’ Friday, July 5, Instagram carousel that captured the family’s beach adventure in Miami for the Fourth of July weekend.

Throughout both vacations, Bass continued to rock frosted tips despite momentarily venturing into his “pink era” in March by coloring his hair pink to show off his “girl dad” status. The musician posted a photo of himself via Instagram, hugging Backstreet Boys’ alum AJ McLean, who sported similar bright pink locks.

Bass’ vacations come as the musician returns to the spotlight, recently reuniting with Justin Timberlake and the rest of ‘NSync for a song titled “Paradise,” on 43-year-old Timberlake’s Everything I Thought I Was album.

Released in March this year, Bass exclusively told Us at the time that “Paradise” has become one of his “favorite songs we’ve ever recorded together” and is “very special” and “very emotional.”

With “Paradise” and last year’s “Better Place” officially under ‘NSync’s belt, fans are wondering what’s next.

“We’re definitely open to everything right now, so we’ll see where it leads,” Bass told Us. “The future looks very good.”

Fans can only hope that the future of ‘NSync, which also consists of JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, looks as rosy as Bass’ personal life.

Related: Celebrities Who Used Surrogates to Welcome Children Pursuing surrogacy! Lance Bass and more celebrities have brought babies into the world with the help of gestational carriers. The singer and Michael Turchin became parents to twins in October 2021 — but the couple spent three years trying to start their family. The former ‘NSync member first told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2018 that […]

After welcoming twins via a surrogate in October 2021, Bass has shared many of the family’s joy-filled moments via social media.

In March, Bass and Turchin took the kids on a snow vacation to Utah with Bass posting various memories via Instagram, including footage of the children toasting marshmallows, being dragged in a toboggan, riding a horse-drawn carriage, and learning how to ski.