All’s well that ends well. Lance Bass may have lost out on owning the iconic Brady Bunch house — but he will still have a hand in fixing it up!

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 39, spoke with reporters backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 22, where he revealed his efforts to obtain the famous home were not all for naught.

“I am actually going to be able to work on the Brady Bunch house. The fans went to my rescue. I got totally hosed out of this deal so they convinced HGTV to let me at least produce the show,” he told Us Weekly. “We have no idea what the show is but at least I get to put my hands in it.”

An excited Bass took to Twitter last month to announce that he had made an offer on the home — used in the opening and closing scenes of the sitcom from 1969 to 1974 — which had been accepted. However, shortly afterward, he tweeted a lengthy statement that read, “I’m feeling heartbroken today. As many of you may have heard, we placed the winning bid on the iconic Brady Bunch house — at least that’s what we were told. The agent representing the estate informed us we made the winning bid (which was WAY over the asking price) after the final deadline for all offers had passed — even writing up the ‘winning bid’ for my team after informing me of the good news. Isn’t a deadline a deadline?”

“The next day due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ the same agent informed us that there’s another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost. We were prepared to go higher but totally discouraged by the sellers agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources,” the statement continued. “How is this fair or legal??” Bass also added that he felt “used” to drive up the price of the home. The iconic home was also shown interest by Miley Cyrus and Jonathan Scott, and was ultimately won by HGTV.

Despite the loss, there weren’t any hard feelings between the competing bidders. After Bass tweeted on August 7, “I’d be pretty upset if it were anyone else, but how can you be mad at HGTV?? My television is stuck on that channel. Kudos HGTV, I know you will do the right thing with the house. That was my biggest worry. I can smile again,” the network responded, “Aww, thanks @LanceBass. Consider yourself officially part of the HGTV bunch! Yours truly, HGTV (aka The Lance Bass Fan Club).”

Aww, thanks @LanceBass. Consider yourself officially part of the HGTV bunch! Yours truly, HGTV (aka The Lance Bass Fan Club) https://t.co/m09akz1ezq — HGTV (@hgtv) August 7, 2018

Meanwhile, the former ‘NSync member will be kept busy with his new weekly podcast, “Dirty Pop Culture with Lance Bass.” “I had my talk show on Sirius for five years and I took a little break. Now I am returning the show to iHeart Radio which I am very excited about … Every week we have one of my celebrity friends as a co-host — kind of the Regis and Kelly model,” he said at the event. “I’m just super excited to get back in front of that microphone.”

With reporting by Ryan Slattery

