A lawsuit filed against Larry Nassar reveals he allegedly “raped, sexually assaulted, abused, and molested” a hockey player, who later became pregnant with his child, in 1992, according to the legal documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The complaint filed by Erika Davis claims she was assaulted by the disgraced sports doctor while attending Michigan State University and seeking treatment for knee pain. The lawsuit alleges that during one of their appointments, “Defendant Nassar crushed up a pill and made Plaintiff Erika drink it,” which resulted in the victim becoming woozy before she witnessed Nassar raping her. The woman later found out she was pregnant before suffering a miscarriage.

“Plaintiff Erika was pressured by her coach and the athletic department to not report this incident and was told if she reported it that she would lose her field hockey scholarship,” the lawsuit claims before adding, “Plaintiff Erika has never been able to live a healthy normal life because of the years of sexual abuse Plaintiff Erika suffered at the hands of Defendant Nassar.”

The former USA Gymnastics doctor has been accused of sexual abuse by more than 200 woman over an amount of time that spans as far back as 1997. In July 2017, he pleaded guilty to federal child pornography crimes and was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty in November of that year to molesting seven young girls. In January 2018, he was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison and a month later, he was sentenced to another 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting three girls at a training center.

The former Michigan State doctor was assaulted by fellow inmates in May at the Arizona prison where he is serving time.

Nearly 150 of Nassar’s victims, including Olympian Aly Raisman, accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2018 ESPY Awards in July, where they received an emotional standing ovation.

