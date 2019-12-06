Larsa Pippen Reveals Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Marriage Works





Couple goals! Larsa Pippen knows exactly how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are able to make their marriage work in the public eye.

Kardashian, 39, and West, 42, may have only started dating in 2012, but their storybook history goes back much further. “I met him I think in 2002 or 2003,” the KKW Beauty founder told Ryan Seacrest during the ten-year anniversary special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2017. “I vividly remember hanging out with him … He was asking his friends: ‘Who is this Kim Kardajan?’ He didn’t even know what my name was.”

The “Jesus Walks” rapper and his now-wife remained friends throughout the ’00s before Kardashian eventually married basketball player Kris Humphries in August 2011. After only 72 days of marriage, the reality star made the shocking announcement that she was filing for divorce.

In April 2012, West made his relationship with Kardashian official when he name-dropped the Selfish author in his song “Cold.” Eight months later, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed their eldest daughter, North, in June 2013 before tying the knot in May the next year.

Since their lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, the couple have welcomed three more children: son Saint, 4, daughter Chicago, 22 months, and 6-month-old son Psalm. Even throughout their busy lives, Kardashian and West are incredibly involved in their children’s lives. A source told Us in April that the dynamic duo are “very hands-on and their kids come first.”

Since filing for divorce from her husband of over 20 years, Scottie Pippen, Larsa has been so committed to coparenting their four children that she isn’t sure what to look for once she gets back into the dating pool.

“I don’t think I have a type. I think my type is just a really good heart and super sweet. A family oriented, good person,” the TV personality told Us.

With reporting by Carly Sloane