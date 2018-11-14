Talk about a date night! Lauren Bushnell and her boyfriend, Chris Lane, coupled up at the Country Music Awards 2018 in Nashville on Wednesday, November 14.

The duo, who made their red carpet debut one day earlier at the BMI Country Music Awards, stunned in fall-inspired getups for the annual event. Lane, 34, sported a burgundy button-up and a crisp navy suit, while Bushnell, 28, left little to the imagination in a sheer orange and nude gown.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Wednesday that The Bachelor alum and the “For Her” crooner are dating. The duo spent time together at Stagecoach in April, while Bushnell was still seeing then-boyfriend Devin Antin. They sparked romance rumors earlier this month after Lane began leaving flirty messages on Bushnell’s Instagram photos.

The lifestyle blogger was engaged to Ben Higgins from 2016 to May 2017 after winning his Bachelor season. She moved on with Antin in July 2017, only to split in August of this year.

“Not everything works out, but it’s good to give it a try and give it your best,” Bushnell told Us in September of breaking up with Antin. “I always was so scared to be alone, but now I’m really cherishing the alone time to grow and reflect on what worked and what didn’t and really make sure I take my time this time around, because I did kind of rush into it last time I think.”

Meanwhile, Lane previously dated Lauren Barr, who competed alongside Bushnell for Higgins’ affections.

