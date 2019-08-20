



An exciting new chapter. Lauren Bushnell and fiancé Chris Lane took a major step in their relationship: they adopted a dog and bought a house together!

“It’s without shock to anyone who knows me well but, we have decided to make Cooper a permanent part of our family,” Bushnell, 29, captioned an Instagram picture of her smiling with Lane, 34, and their furry friend. “So happy we get to love you Coop — now that we have adopted you, I’ll start working on your dad and finding you a brother/sister, but for now it’s the 3 of us!”

The couple’s growing family was not even the biggest surprise in Bushnell’s update. The Bachelor alum enthusiastically noted that they “BOUGHT A HOUSE!”

Bushnell and Lane’s latest additions came after the “Take Back Home Girl” crooner popped the question to the reality star over Father’s Day weekend. The magical moment happened in the backyard of her family’s Oregon home, which was documented in a sweet YouTube video for his single “Big, Big Plans.”

“Big, Big Plans” details the singer’s hopes to marry Bushnell and start a life with her. One of his aims was to build a home with his future wife.

“She don’t know I got some big, big plans / Build a little house out on some hand-me-down land / Find a little island where we go to get tan / I bet we take our kids down there one day / And I know she wouldn’t mind if I / Did a little somethin’ like find a flight / Overnight to paradise and leave tonight / And I’mma put a diamond on her hand,” Lane sings.

In the music video, footage of the proposal was featured alongside a montage of clips from the duo’s time together.

“I can’t stop smiling. I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you,” Bushnell wrote via Instagram about the couple’s engagement. “I couldn’t be happier to call you mine, forever. The journey was well worth it. Thank you Christopher Eric Lane for softening my heart and making it whole. Never going to stop telling you how much I love you and I will hold onto you forever and ever!”

In November 2018, Us Weekly reported that Bushnell and Lane struck up a romantic relationship. Before their pairing, she was engaged to Ben Higgins.

Higgins proposed to Bushnell during the season 20 finale of The Bachelor, but they announced that they had parted ways in May 2017.

The Indiana native is now dating Jessica Clarke.

