Hinting at her feelings? Lauren Bushnell posted a biblical quote about love following her split from boyfriend Devin Antin.

“Friend, this integrity list may seem like a tall order to you, too. But instead of quickly checking off the outside, let’s first be willing to search our hearts and see what’s happening on the inside. For it is the condition of our hearts that drive our thoughts, emotions, core beliefs, words, actions and reactions,” read the message, shared via Bushnell’s Instagram Story on Monday, August 20. “Others see and measure us by our outward appearance, but only God can look deep into our hearts and examine the core of who we are. (1 Samuel 16:7) Let’s allow Him to heal our heart-wounds and soften those hardened places that have formed because of past hurts and present.”

Us Weekly broke the news earlier on Monday that Bushnell, 28, and Antin had called it quits after more than one year of dating. The former flight attendant no longer follows Antin on Instagram and last shared a photo with him on July 8.

Bushnell, who split from fiancé Ben Higgins in May 2017 after getting engaged on The Bachelor season 20 finale one year earlier, previously opened up about her love life. The lifestyle blogger revealed exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month that she is treading cautiously in her relationship with Antin, due to her prior heartbreak in Bachelor Nation.

“I’ve always been someone who maybe jumps into things a little too quickly and I fall really fast,” the Dear Rosé founder told Us. “And I always had this idea that I was going to be married by this age, kids, and this was going to be my plan … and now, I mean, I’m almost 29, but I don’t really have a timestamp on anything anymore, which is nice. And maybe I should a little more. But I think going through the past and my past engagement and The Bachelor has made me want to just take things a little bit slower and not rush anything.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!