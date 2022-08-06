Lauren Conrad 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Trusting her partner. Lauren Conrad exclusively told Us Weekly that the best advice she received was a tip from her husband.

“I’ve gotten a lot of amazing advice in my life. But when I first met my husband [William Tell], he told me he always packs a bathing suit no matter where he is going,” the designer, 36, revealed. “I thought that was really silly, but you never know when you’re going to need a bathing suit. There have been many random occasions where we have gone somewhere, and I wish I have packed a bathing suit only to find that my husband did and I did not. It takes very little room. Pack that bathing suit.”

The Laguna Beach alum — who recently partnered with Planet Oat Oatmilk — wed the guitarist in September 2014 and the two share sons Liam, 5, and Charlie, 2.

With her reality TV days long behind her (she left The Hills in 2009), Conrad now spends lazy Sundays with her family in California and dreams of vacationing in the U.K.

“I’d love to go to the English Countryside. My husband and I got really into Gardener’s World during the pandemic because we needed something calm and easy to watch,” she told Us. “Now we talk about going just to see the gardens. (I know. We are a wild pair!)”

Check out her favorite food, hidden talents and more below:

1. My go-to snack is fruit and raw nuts. I also make a smoothie with greens and Planet Oat Oatmilk that is the perfect way to start the day off.

2. If I’m not trying to be healthy, my go-to snack is saltines.

3. My most starstruck moment was when I sat next to Mark Wahlberg on a plane. I had a big crush. I was so nervous I could barely speak.

4. I spend Sundays with my husband and our boys. It’s our lazy day.

5. To draw inspiration for my fashion brand, my team and I are always watching trends and creating different mood and color stories.

6. The most common thing people say to me on the street is, “You look just like Lauren Conrad.”

7. My celebrity crush growing up was Justin Timberlake.

8. My first car was a 4Runner. My parents bought it at a police auction. It was dented up.

9. My first job was as an usher at the Pageant of the Masters, a festival in Laguna Beach, California, where people re-create works of art by covering themselves in paint and holding still.

10. My best advice is: Be kind to everyone, including yourself.

11. I find it funny when people put together a nice outfit, but it’s really wrinkled. It only takes a few minutes to iron your clothing!

12. My favorite movie is Dirty Dancing.

13. I honestly don’t have an all-time favorite book. Maybe I haven’t read it yet.

14. An oversize blazer makes me feel confident. They make any outfit look polished.

15. My son Liam’s favorite meal is linguini and clams.

16. One makeup product I can’t live without is Shiseido UV Protective Stick Foundation.

17. I love my air fryer. I use it every day. (I’m basic.)

18. I’m excellent at Tetris.

19. My proudest moment from my time on reality TV is when I walked away. Nobody wanted me to leave The Hills, but I knew it was what was best for me.

20. My favorite song from my husband’s former band, Something Corporate, is “I Woke Up in a Car.”

21. I’m looking forward to watching my kids grow up and all the excitement that brings.

22. One of the best compliments I’ve received was when my son told me he thought I looked prettier with no makeup on.

23. I’d love to go to the English countryside.

24. I’ve gotten a lot of amazing advice in my life. But when I first met my husband, he told me he always packs a bathing suit no matter where he’s going. There have been many occasions where I wish I’d packed one.

25. The best party planning tip is: Prep as much as you can ahead of time so you can enjoy your own party.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!