



Heartbreaking news. Lauren Conrad revealed her dog Chloe has died. To honor the pup, she shared a sweet tribute post to Instagram on Thursday, August 22.

“We lost our sweet Chloe yesterday 💔,” Conrad, 33, captioned the post. “We will miss you good girl!”

The Laguna Beach alum’s message was accompanied by several photos of her family’s adorable dog, leading with a close-up selfie she took with Chloe. The next shot showed the pet wearing stylish sunglasses. A snap of her 2-year-old son, Liam, pictured with the late pet and two other pups followed.

Conrad’s update received well wishes from many, including Jessica Alba. The Honest Company founder, 38, commented with a broken heart emoji and wrote that she was “so sorry” for the MTV alum’s loss.

The Kohls designer’s former Hills costar Stephanie Pratt also replied to post, writing: “Im so sorry ❤️ nothing is so painful xx.”

Though Conrad lost her beloved dog, her family will welcome a new addition in the near future. In April, the L.A. Candy author revealed on Instagram that she and her husband, William Tell, are expecting their second child together.

“It’s been hard to keep this one to myself,” she captioned the pic, which showed her holding her baby bump. “Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year.”

Conrad has been candid about the ups and downs of motherhood in the past. During a May episode of her “Lauren Conrad: Asking for a Friend” podcast, she opened up about how she struggled with breast-feeding.

“I felt like I was failing at something that should come really naturally and it was really difficult for me,” she said at the time.

Though she regarded the practice as “the most natural, beautiful thing in the world,” she also stated that not being able to adequately do it made her feel “like a bad mom.”

